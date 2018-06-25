Chrissy Teigen's Second Cookbook Is Officially Available For Pre-Order

Chrissy Teigen knocked our socks off with her first cookbook, Cravings, and not long after its release, she began dropping hints via social media that she would release another. Now, after almost two years of eagerly participating in her Twitter polls, following her wild recipe tests, and even watching as she did her last edit of the book, the model turned domestic goddess has finally revealed the name and cover of her second cookbook. We present to you, Cravings: Hungry For More.
Today, Teigen posted a photo on Instagram of the new cover, and accompany the photo she wrote, "BLESSED DAY, IT’S HERE!!!! My second #CRAVINGScookbook is available for pre-order!! Everything Bagel Cream Cheese Breakfast Bake, French Onion Soup with Croissant Croutons, Grilled Pork Banh Mi Sandwiches, Philly French Dip, Roasted Butternut & Pomegranate Salad, and more more more ohhhhhh there is much to love!" Those who are already craving the dishes she listed can pre-oder the book here.
Ever since she first starting hinting about the second book, Teigen has referred to the project simply as "Cravings 2." The actual name of the forthcoming cookbook is a bit more creative, but still builds on her Cravings brand, which she officially trademarked back in January.
Cravings: Hungry For More will be officially released on 18th September 2018. Until then, you can find us cooking our way thing the OG Cravings as a way to pass the time.
