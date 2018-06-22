Modern Family star Sarah Hyland states she was "torn from work" after a health crisis landed her in the hospital.
On Friday, the 27-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a photo for National Selfie Day.
Per the caption:
"Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle and feelin cute," she wrote. "This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I've decided to share my truth. As painful as it is."
The photo reveals an unsmiling Hyland from the hospital — a place she did not want to be.
"So here is my face that was torn from work against my will," she continued in the post. "But I'm very grateful that it was. Health should always come first."
The XOXO actress has long been open about her health struggles, which include a battle with kidney dysplasia. She received a kidney transplant in 2012, and, after being body-shamed on Twitter for a "puffier" appearance, revealed that she is on "life-saving" steroids which caused such side effect.
"I have had the worst medical year of my life and to create an entire article surrounding the question of if I’ve had plastic surgery is the MOST insulting thing. Adding insult to injury. You have NO IDEA what I have been through. And I have somewhat addressed these rumours already. People like you are the reason why young girls feel the need to alter their face. MY face has been altered by LIFE SAVING medication," the Satanic star wrote on Twitter.
Hyland also revealed that her health problems have caused her to lose a rapid amount of weight, something that an unkind internet criticised her for.
"No one's head should be bigger than their body but considering I've basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I've lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I'm not in control of what my body looks like. So I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should. Oh, and no, that's not Photoshop. Those are my legs. Those are my arms."
Let's hope Hyland gets well soon — and that her truth is louder than all of those online bullies.
