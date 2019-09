Rose Leslie Chose A Wedding Gown Worthy Of A Castle

Leslie and Harington met on the set of Game of Thrones in 2011 , were first spotted together in 2014 , and have been engaged since 2017 . Although Leslie hasn’t appeared in Game of Thrones since 2014 (she’s now on The Good Fight), their wedding was still deeply meaningful for fans of the much-beloved HBO series. According to The Guardian , some diehard Game of Thrones fans gathered outside of the church where the wedding was held, carrying bouquets for the nuptials.