The Hate U Give Trailer Is The Most Intense Thing You'll Watch All Day

The BET Awards aren't just about looking back on some of the best Black performances of the year — they're also about getting us ready for new ones. During the Sunday night ceremony, Amandla Stenberg and Regina Hall introduced the trailer for their upcoming movie, The Hate U Give, directed by George Tillman Jr. and based on the novel by Angie Thomas.
The film tackles the particularly sensitive (and unfortunately relevant) issue of police brutality towards unarmed Black men and women through the eyes of Starr Carter (Stenberg). Starr lives with her foot in two worlds: her poor Black neighbourhood and her rich white prep school. Her two lives are completely changed, however, after her friend Khalil (Algee Smith) is shot dead by a police officer.
Advertisement
Now, she must use her voice to advocate for what's right, along with the help of her community, like her mother (Hall) and classmates (including KJ Apa). The film also features performances from other favourites like Issa Rae as April Ofrah and Sabrina Carpenter as Hailey.
Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until October to see all these names in action, but luckily this trailer kicks off what's sure to be months of sneak peeks and clips from one of the most anticipated adaptations of 2018 — at least, according to Twitter.
the hate u give got such a powerful message it’s truly life changing ugh people better gotta pay attention bc this one is for real, so f important.— singular jess (@feelslikelovish) June 25, 2018
"the hate u give got such a powerful message it’s truly life changing ugh people better gotta pay attention bc this one is for real, so f important," wrote one fan.
OK BUT THE HATE U GIVE MOVIE LOOKS SO GOOD I AM SO EXCITED TO HEAR THESE VOICES! FUCKING BLACK LIVES MATTERS— ??? (@sweetearslipa) June 25, 2018
"OK BUT THE HATE U GIVE MOVIE LOOKS SO GOOD I AM SO EXCITED TO HEAR THESE VOICES!" another declared. "FUCKING BLACK LIVES MATTERS."
Watch the trailer below!
Advertisement