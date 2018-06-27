A Man Accused Of Rape By 21 Women Was On The Front Row At Louis Vuitton

The day before the Vuitton show, Ian Connor was in Paris. He didn’t hide it; he tagged one of his Instagram stories there. It was a relief then to see that Ian wasn’t on the front row at Virgil’s own-label show, Off-White. But he was there. Backstage after the show, he was photographed alongside P. Diddy’s sons Quincy and Christian Combs. Despite Virgil’s prodigious Instagram story-making, Ian didn’t feature on the day of the Vuitton show – though his 'Revenge Skate' crew did. He was there in Paris, in Virgil’s milieu, and backstage at Off-White – but surely Louis Vuitton wouldn’t allow him to appear at its show?