Fans have long known Cardi B can drop some deep thoughts about life and the world in between her chart-topping hits and cuteness. But every time she does a major interview, everyone else gets a taste of her wisdom, like when she reminded GQ about the contributions of Franklin Delano Roosevelt. In a new candid joint Rolling Stone cover story with fiancé Offset, Cardi shares her unedited views on Donald Trump and gun control.
"[Trump] has made divisions in this country — he almost made a crazy civil war between the blacks and the whites," she told the magazine, saying she wants her fans to vote in the midterms this year. "He has proven himself to be a madman so many times, and proven himself to be disrespectful to women, and that still hasn't gotten him impeached."
Bill Clinton got impeached for getting his dick sucked & this ? still president ruining the country in less than a year ???♀️— iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 28, 2017
She compared Trump's behaviour to Bill Clinton's and wondered why the former president's infidelity got him impeached, which she's done on Twitter before. She's leaving out the technicalities of how Clinton was impeached for lying about his affair, not for actually having an affair. Still, that does little to take away from her point that "[Trump's] just been shown to be a dickhead."
Cardi's anti-Trump stance dates back at least to 2016, when she was just known for Love & Hip Hop:
Lol yes!! what she said! @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/3kYSeg3HVP— Alicia (@Aliciaxo93) November 8, 2016
Cardi B is more nuanced when it comes to her views on gun control. She told Rolling Stone she wants stricter controls, particularly for the mentally ill, but she still wants people to have the right to own guns.
"God forbid, the government tries to take us over, and we can't defend ourselves because we don't have no weapons," she said, adding that that's how "American colonisers" defeated Africans with guns. "They have weapons like nuclear bombs that we don't have," she said. "So imagine us not having any weapons at all."
