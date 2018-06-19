The nice thing about this "spiritual checkpoint," so to speak, is that you aren't up against a deadline. You still have six months to do what you set out to do back in January. And, "if you are feeling disheartened about something in your life or feel like giving up, instead, channel the energy of the first quarter moon to help you through this time," Gustafson says. In other words, take as much time as you need this Thursday to determine what changes you are ready to make — preferably while getting a little sun.