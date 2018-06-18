Kylie Jenner's Father's Day Tribute To Caitlyn Jenner Faces Backlash

After over a decade in the limelight, Kylie Jenner knows that a celebrity's every social media post is dissected, analysed, and ripped apart. At this point, it comes with the territory. But even she must have been surprised when a completely innocuous Father's Day tribute to Caitlyn Jenner sent haters in a tizzy on Sunday.
Kylie's sweet Instagram was a collection of adorable throwback photos of her, big sis Kendall, and father Bruce Jenner before the latter's 2015 transition to Caitlyn. Kylie captioned the loving post with a simple, "So lucky to have you." Clearly, that's all the fodder trolls needed to come for Kylie en masse, accusing her of posting pictures of her father before her transition because she's ashamed of Caitlyn.
Some also took this opportunity to leave hateful and transphobic comments about Caitlyn for Kylie to see, with a few randomly tagging brother Brody Jenner in the comments. Kylie, who often shuts off the comment section on her Instagram posts has, as of this writing, decided to leave them on for this post.
It completely boggles the mind how this incredibly loving moment from a daughter to her father could take a vile turn so quickly. Kylie fans felt the same, with more than a few addressing the transphobia directly. "Look if you got nothing nice to say get out of here!!! You ain't gonna come to Kylie's page and be rude you understand!!!" one user wrote.
Kylie's post comes a few weeks after Caitlyn's interview with Vice, in which she lamented how infrequently she sees her children. “I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house,” Caitlyn said, adding “I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough. They all have lives. They’ve all moved on.”
