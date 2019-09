The Best Dressed At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

In "the biz," we tend to give the MTV Movie & TV Awards' red carpet a lot of flack. The mainstream awards show sort of trails off far after the big hitters (i.e. Oscars Met Gala ), and features an eclectic dress code that ranges from ballgowns to jeans. But skepticism aside, we still keep a watchful eye on the carpet every year. While it often doesn't wow us on the whole, the teen- and young adult-focused event does always bring out a new crop of fresh, young talent that seize the opportunity to show off their style chops.