The Best Dressed At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

In "the biz," we tend to give the MTV Movie & TV Awards' red carpet a lot of flack. The mainstream awards show sort of trails off far after the big hitters (i.e. Oscars, Golden Globes, Met Gala), and features an eclectic dress code that ranges from ballgowns to jeans. But skepticism aside, we still keep a watchful eye on the carpet every year. While it often doesn't wow us on the whole, the teen- and young adult-focused event does always bring out a new crop of fresh, young talent that seize the opportunity to show off their style chops.
Unfortunately a few of our carpet favorites (read: Millie Bobby Brown) were missing from the line-up this year, but the usual standout fashion suspects still made an appearance: Yara Shahidi, Zendaya, Tommy Dorfman, you know the ones. Not far behind them were some of our favourite faces of the year, from Tessa Thompson to Tiffany Haddish, some of whom showed us that the evening can deliver some pretty cool outfits.
Step (and repeat) ahead for a peek at all of the looks worth noting for tonight's event.