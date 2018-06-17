Did you have Sunday plans? Cancel them, because Beyoncé and Jay Z just dropped their long-rumoured album together, as The Carters. It's up and available for streaming right now, exclusively on Tidal.
Here's what we know: the album is nine sexy tracks long and the duo also dropped a video for one song, "APESHIT." Yes, all the song titles are in all caps. Bey teased the video on her Instagram, sharing it without any context because that's how she rolls. In it, she rocks a pastel purple suit next to Jay's baby blue while they chill in the Louvre, casually standing in front of the Mona Lisa. You know, as you do. Normal folks stuff. You might recognise the look from their 2014 self-portraits at the museum.
And the full video is up on YouTube, if you need more than just a taste. Try not to lose it about that moment Bey looks directly into the camera and says, "Get off my dick." Issa moment.
One of the tracks, "713," is named for the zip code of Bey's hometown of Houston. Other intriguing titles include "BOSS," which I hope is an ode to being a woman in charge of the world, and "HEARD ABOUT US," which better spill the tea on something good. "BLACK EFFECT" and "NICE" are also intriguing, so let's just wrap it up here and press play on the album already, eh?
Thanks to Beyoncé and Jay Z for giving us something to do this weekend. Get ready for a Sunday full of The Carters.
