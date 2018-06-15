The Subtle Reason Why Pixar Movies Differ From The Disney Classics Of Yore

Inside Out rewrites the movie’s conception of childhood by eschewing the reliance on expulsion or parental absence. To Murphy, this trope is dated. “We’ve grown up with those archetypes, and we’re looking for something deeper. Those of us who are in the role of telling these stories, working for these companies, now want to grow more complex and sophisticated stories,” she explained. Notably, Pixar movies don’t draw from fairy tales the same way Disney movies did, and continue to do. Instead, they’re wholly original stories shaped to suit the needs of a modern audience – including the need for art that parents and children can enjoy equally. “Pixar movies were the first movies that parents and kids loved together and wanted to watch together,” said Murphy. In their broad appeal, Pixar movies are actually quite similar to how fairy tales functioned in the oral tradition.