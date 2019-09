The Subtle Reason Why Pixar Movies Differ From The Disney Classics Of Yore

It’s a fittingly cinematic story — but likely, the real reason for Disney’s lack of parental figures is steeped in source material, not trauma. Many of these early Disney movies were based on classic fairy tales . And if you’ve read classic fairy tales from Hans Christian Andersen, Charles Perrault, and the Brothers Grimm, which provide the inspiration for movies like Cinderella, Snow White, and Sleeping Beauty, then you know this: The worst thing you can have is a parent. Parents and/or step parents will trick you and leave you out in the woods to die (“ Hansel and Gretel ”), or they will try to eat your heart (“ Snow White ”). “Tale by tale, they reflect some very difficult conditions under which children grew up,” Jack Zipes, a fairy tale scholar, told Refinery29. However, these tales — when first told in the oral tradition — were never specifically intended for an audience of children. “Before print culture, fairy tales had a multigenerational appeal. Adults needed good racy violent stories to make the time pass,” Maria Tatar, the chair of the Program in Folklore and Mythology at Harvard University, said.