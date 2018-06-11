Wait, Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Are… Engaged?

Ariana Grande appears to have replied to the reports that she and Pete Davidson are engaged. The 24-year-old singer shared a tweet with fans that consists of a number of monkey-hiding-its-face emojis and the message: "i love u sm ok bye."
And that kids, sounds like confirmation to me.
Original story follows.
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande just went from being in the honeymoon stage to...planning their actual honeymoon. According to reports in both Us Weekly and People, the buzzy couple of these past few weeks is engaged, and it all went down at Robert Pattinson's birthday party.
According sources, Saturday night is when the duo began telling people they're engaged, and one told People that "It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding."
In fact, all sources could talk about was how happy this couple is.
"They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married," another told Us Weekly. "Their friends are really excited and supportive."
That's another theme — they won't be walking down the aisle any time soon.
"They are looking forward to a very long engagement together," a source clarified to the outlet.
Davidson and Grande's relationship was confirmed as "casual" on 21st May, but picked up steam on social media when they started appearing in pictures together and publicly flirting in Instagram comments.
Meanwhile:
Refinery29 has reached out to Ariana Grande. A rep for Davidson declined to comment.
