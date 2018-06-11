Is This Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring?

It seems just minutes ago that Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson went Instagram official with their romance. (Because, uh, it kind of was.) On Monday, People reported that the celebrity couple is allegedly getting ready to walk down the aisle after just weeks of dating, shocking fans with just how quickly they have taken this major step. Now some people think that Grande was sporting evidence of her engagement even before the news of it broke.
Grande showed off some interesting bling on her brother and former Big Brother star Frankie Grande's Instagram. Is that sparkler on her finger actually her engagement ring?
In Frankie's post honouring her mum Joan Grande's birthday, which was posted Sunday night, the "Into You" singer appears to be wearing a ring on her left hand. If it's not her engagement ring, it could definitely be mistaken for a wedding-related rock.
After word of Davidson and Grande's alleged engagement broke, people quickly clocked the ring on her left hand.
"Peep ari engagement ring," wrote one fan in the comments of Frankie's photo.
"Engagement ring?," questioned another.
"Is this the ring?" wondered a third commenter.
Neither Grande or alleged hubby-to-be Davidson has responded to the rumours of their engagement directly, so right now, we have no way to know if that's really an engagement ring or just a regular ole' gigantic diamond.
Despite the silence on their allegedly upcoming nuptials, the pair have not been shy about sharing evidence of their love all over social media.
"I thought you into my life/Woah ! look at my mind," wrote the pop star in an Instagram of her canoodling with Davidson.
They even proved that a romance between a Gryffindor and a Slytherin could work.
"The chamber of secrets has been opened," wrote Davidson in the caption of him and Grande showing off their Harry Potter houses.
Now that Ring Watch has officially commenced, let's see if this jewellery pops up in any inevitable cute couple photos in the future.
