Ryan Gosling Learns Fake Space Travel Is As Dangerous As The Real Thing In New Movie

The device, according to the actor, sends you “ass over tea kettle,” and is normally only used for 20 minutes at a time, which makes sense since it sounds like something that could make you pretty dizzy. Gosling was about to find out why even professional astronauts stuck to the time limit. Sometimes in order to achieve movie magic, filmmakers have to stretch their limits which can involve putting themselves into uncomfortable situations for long periods of time. “We had to get a lot of shots. I was in it for six to eight hours,” Gosling shared.