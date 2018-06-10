With Mercury moving into Cancer ahead of the new moon, our thinking and communications slow down to become more heart-centred. You may want to think twice about what you want to tell someone before saying it out loud. This isn’t the week to be extra clever just because you can. Mercury and Saturn will be demanding thoughtful, considerate and responsible communication — vulnerability earns you more respect than one-upping the person next to you. Adding to our sensitive stew this week is Venus, who will move out of nurturing Cancer and into regal Leo. While in this fiery sign, she doesn’t appreciate getting teased or being the butt of anyone’s jokes, so mind your manners. This week Venus will also meet up with Uranus, where she’s more likely to suddenly begin or end partnerships with others if her values are insulted. Things are changing. Either get on board or get left behind!