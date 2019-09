The best way to appreciate any work by Lykke Li is to go into it knowing nothing at all about what’s going on in her life, who produced it, who wrote on it, or any of the details reviewers typically collect on an artist to give their work context. No, with Li, everything is more enjoyable if you just listen. Let it wash over you. Commit to the soundscape she presents and live within her world, limitations and all. Accept it on her terms. It’s what she wants you to do anyway, and fighting that has always lessened my enjoyment of the Lykke Li Experience. So when the Swedish singer popped onto my radar for the first time since about 2014 with a gossip news nugget embedded into Rolling Stone’s Harry Styles cover story last summer – that she’s partnered with pop music uberproducer Jeff Bhasker (who was working on Styles’ album) and has a kid – I was sure this album was spoiled for me. What if she made a bubble gum pop album because the guy who helped fun. achieve mainstream success convinces her to give it a go? What if she writes a bunch of songs that are obviously about domestic bliss? If she’s happy now, where will I get my shot of feminine ennui ? Is she still an Artist with a capital A?