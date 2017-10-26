In terms of dating, I decided my personal mantra would be "anything goes." I allowed myself to indulge in my romance and kept my fantasies quiet rather than dishing to my friends. I soon felt the reward in doing this, like a mystery inside of me was glowing outward. Romance found me when I looked at the world in this decidedly sparkly eyed way. One night a boy took me to a bistro where we sat at a tiny outdoor table and split a bottle of a wine and a charcuterie plate. I half listened to him tell me what cheese was what, half listened to the waitress tell us about the wine. I fully allowed myself to enjoy glass after glass until we finished the bottle and ordered another. We took it back to my place where we sat on my fire escape and talked about our fears, talked about past relationships, talked too much. The night ended at 4:30 without a kiss. My lips remain sealed about the second date.