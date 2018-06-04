Proof That Jennifer Lawrence Is This L.A. Hair Trend's Biggest Fan

On first instinct, you might feel compelled to say that Jennifer Lawrence, like so many other stars, has a knack for hair experimentation. But think back on her career thus far — and her ever-evolving beauty sensibility along with it — and you'll realise that the actress is actually more of a creature of habit. Aside from the cropped pixie cut she wore the hell out of back in 2013, Lawrence keeps it pretty simple. Look even closer, and you'll notice there's one hairstyle she always goes back to: the bob.
Low-key as her hair situation tends to be, J.Law rarely misses a chance to visit celebrity-favourite hairstylist and Nine Zero One co-founder Riawna Capri. Capri works her hair magic, and Lawrence walks out of the salon with a chin- or collarbone-grazing bob almost every time.
No matter what colour she's trying, what role she's playing, or what season it is, the messy bob is the style the star just won't quit — and we hope she never does. J.Law's best-ever bob moments, ahead...