Why Saudi Arabia’s First Woman Director Only Makes Movies About Trailblazers

"In more conservative societies, women are supposed to carry the honour of the family. I think it’s important for women to rebel, even if it’s hard. It’s [how] to pave the way forward for the generations to come. When women do something for the first time, they go one step that all women can take, going forward. But not everybody can pay the price. A lot of people don’t want to. That’s why we have people who are willing to challenge those norms and open the doors. That’s why we need to recognise them. It is hard to go that way."