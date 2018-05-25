Pete Davidson's BPD Is Not A Reason He Can’t Have A Relationship With Ariana Grande

While we were still over here giggling over the emoji-strewn interactions between probably celeb couple Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, it seems someone else was throwing cold water on their cuteness. Social media haters forced Davidson to make one of the most depressing confirmations of coupledom ever.
Some truly heartless people greeted the news of Grande and Davidson's budding romance with doubts that this would be good for the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer, due to the fact that Davidson has openly discussed having Borderline Personality Disorder. He decided to respond via his Instagram Stories on Thursday night.
Advertisement
"Normally I wouldn’t comment on something like this cause like fuck you," the SNL star wrote. "But [I’ve] been hearing a lot of ‘people with BPD can’t be in relationships’ talk. I just wanna let you know that’s not true. Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can’t be happy and in a relationship. It also doesn’t mean that person makes a relationship toxic."
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, people with BPD have difficulty regulating emotion, leading to severe mood swings, impulsivity and instability, poor self-image, and tumultuous personal relationships. But people with BPD can seek treatment if they choose to, and when Davidson discussed his diagnosis last September on Marc Maron's podcast, he said he was in therapy and on medication.
"It is working, slowly but surely," Davidson said last year. "I’ve been having a lot of problems. This whole year has been a fucking nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this."
His struggles were part of what led to Davidson to seek out help, but thinking BPD impedes him from having a healthy and happy relationship unfairly stigmatising mental illness. That's what Davidson took to Instagram to shut down.
"I just think it’s fucked up to stigmatise people as crazy and say that they are unable to do stuff that anyone can do," he wrote. "Mental illness is not a joke it’s a real thing. There’s kids out there killing themselves. And it’s fucking horrific. For all those struggling I want you to know that I love you and I understand you and it is going to be okay."
Advertisement