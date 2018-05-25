The Old, Secret Style Language Of The LGTBQ+ Community

The colour scheme, which was rainbow, of course, carried with it 10 colours and 10 meanings. Alright, get your pens out — red: fisting; orange: anything goes; yellow: water sports (urine); green: escort work; light blue: oral sex; dark blue: anal sex; purple: piercing; grey: bondage; black: S&M; and brown: scat play. If you wore your hanky in your left pocket, you were deemed as more submissive, or a "bottom," whereas the right pocket meant that you were a "top" or more dominant. No verdict on what was code for "versatile," though.