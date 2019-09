The Old, Secret Style Language Of The LGTBQ+ Community

Though complex in theory, the origin of the secret language is varied, too. While some people believe it originated in San Francisco due to a shortage of women at square dances where men would end up dancing with each other — a blue bandana around one's neck meant they took the "female" part, while red symbolised the "male" role — others believe the system was modernised in New York City in the '80s, when a writer at the Village Voice joked that instead of wearing keys (another way to denote whether someone was a "top" or a "bottom"), they carried around hankies. There are several other theories, too, but we'll let you take a gender and sexuality class to read up on those.