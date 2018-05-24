People might love to hate Kim Kardashian, but they definitely just love to love her daughter North. And how could you not? Before camera-ready Princess Charlotte blessed the undeserving public with her royal wave, it was baby North who was addressing the paparazzi like the A-list offspring she is. Now, she’s inspiring the grown-up masses with a summer hair trend we'll be seeing everywhere by the time June rolls around.
A day before Kardashian prepared to celebrate her four-year anniversary with husband Kanye West, the mother-of-three posted a photo of her eldest daughter to Instagram. Within minutes, fans flooded the comments to praise the four-year-old’s hairstyle: two braids decorated with dandelions.
In what might be a first for any member of the Kardashian clan, the social-media reactions to photo were overwhelmingly positive, flooded with adoring comments like "That's super cute," "So adorable ?," "Flower child beautiful child she’s in her zone?," and "my hair for the rest of time." Even Kardashian's close friends weighed in on the look: Simon Huck commented, "Angel," and former assistant Stephanie Shepherd agreed that this look was too cute to ignore, writing, "Omgggg."
But we shouldn't be all that surprised to see this hairstyle become such a hit: Not only is young West an aspiring makeup-artist-in-the-making, but seems to have already caught on to the floral go-to for naturalistas. Just last month at Coachella, ticket-holders all over the desert valley were spotted with petals in their Afros and braids. This Instagram just proves that the cooler version of the flower crown is here to stay — long after festival season fades away. Thanks, North!
