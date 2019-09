Ariana Grande Gets A Worker Bee Tattoo To Honour Manchester Victims

Although Grande has been active in showing her support for the city, photo evidence of her tattoo never surfaced — until today. Thanks to a recent Instagram post, fans finally got a glimpse of Grande's worker-bee tattoo behind her left ear (just above her moon tattoo). Grande credits the tattoo to New York-based artist Mira Mariah ( @girlknewyork ) who primarily works out of Fleur Noire Tattoo parlour in Brooklyn. This could indicate that the tattoo is a more recent edition to Grande's collection, but the sentiment remains the same. Grande told Time that there's nothing simple about recovering from this tragedy and that "the processing part is going to take forever." With the caption, "forever," it looks like this tattoo is another way for her to do just that.