Ariana Grande Gets A Worker Bee Tattoo To Honour Manchester Victims

This week marks the one-year anniversary since the devastating terror attack at the Manchester Arena, where Ariana Grande had just finished a concert. As the city continues to mourn the 22 people who died in the bombing, Grande recently took to social media to honour the victims from that night with an emotional post and what appears to be a new tattoo.
The worker bee design, a symbol of Manchester, is similar to the one tattoo artist Sam Barber offered in efforts to raise money for the victims' families last year. Soon enough, other parlours began to participate and hundreds of people were seen with the symbolic ink. Naturally, fans speculated that Grande was one of the many to receive the tattoo after rumours surfaced of the singer getting one backstage at the One Love Manchester concert.
Although Grande has been active in showing her support for the city, photo evidence of her tattoo never surfaced — until today. Thanks to a recent Instagram post, fans finally got a glimpse of Grande's worker-bee tattoo behind her left ear (just above her moon tattoo). Grande credits the tattoo to New York-based artist Mira Mariah (@girlknewyork) who primarily works out of Fleur Noire Tattoo parlour in Brooklyn. This could indicate that the tattoo is a more recent edition to Grande's collection, but the sentiment remains the same. Grande told Time that there's nothing simple about recovering from this tragedy and that "the processing part is going to take forever." With the caption, "forever," it looks like this tattoo is another way for her to do just that.
