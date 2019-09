The Victims Of The Manchester Terror Attack, One Year On

We're also given an insight into how the families of those killed are rebuilding their lives. Louise, 20, wasn't at Manchester Arena that night but her life has been on hold following the loss of her brother, 29-year-old Martyn Hett , whose death inspired the #BeMoreMartyn hashtag last year. She felt unable to take up her place at university to study fashion design after losing her brother."I want to be here for Mum and Dad," she says. "I need it as well. I didn’t want to lose the comfort of having everyone around me. When you turn 18, 19 or 20, you make your way in the world, but it’s been put on hold for me. It just feels so unfair what happened to him and all of us. Not just our family – all the people are just so innocent. It’s unfair, it’s really unfair," she continues, before adding that she didn't want to be known as the girl who lost her brother in the terrorist attack. And that's the thing – the world may have largely pushed the attack to the back of its collective consciousness, but the lives of these young people and their families will never be the same again.