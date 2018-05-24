This Is How Drew Barrymore Saved Her Bleach-Fried Hair

There are a lot of reasons to love Drew Barrymore: The A-lister is also an affordable-wine aficionado, killer comedic actress, and by all accounts a truly wonderful human being. But the thing about Drew that endears us to her most of all is that the woman nerds out about beauty just as much as we do. What other star reveals the contents of their bathroom cabinet on Instagram just for kicks? Or creates her own #beautyjunkieweek to share her personal beauty highs and lows?