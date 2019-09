Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Battle With Alopecia

Smith revealed her hair-loss secret on Monday's episode of her Facebook show, Red Table Talk . Technically known as alopecia areata, Smith shared that the common condition is part of the reason why she's been photographed wearing a head scarf lately. "It was terrifying when it first started," Smith said. "I was in the shower one day and there were handfuls of hair in my hands. I was shaking with fear." Smith cut her hair following the diagnosis, but the actress confirms the transition hasn't been easy to deal with — let alone talk about.