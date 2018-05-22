The Inevitable Heartbreak Of Interview Magazine

But those who laud Interview as being one of the reasons they joined publishing in the first place tell a different story. For many — mostly those who never worked there or got their start at the publication, nurturing their careers elsewhere before things got bad — Interview has always been one of the few outlets that didn't sacrifice art for commerce, culture for popularity, and fashion for paid advertising. Though the latter may have contributed to its deficiency, it did serve as one of the premier fashion publications that, thanks to private funding, was able to churn out cover stories and editorials produced by top teams that contained the 'wow' factor we've come to know and stick to our walls.