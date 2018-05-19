Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you already know the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) tied the knot this morning. And though all eyes were rightfully on the happy couple — and the newly minted Duchess’ stunningly modern Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown topped with a tiara from the Queen’s own collection — we have to say the guests brought their sartorial A-game to the wedding of the year.
Sure, the wedding’s A-list crowd (Amal! Serena! Oprah!) are no strangers to serving up red carpet looks, but leave it to the royal family to give a master class in fascinators and day dresses. The royal family must follow strict rules for just about every facet of their lives, from what they eat, to when they stand, to, yes, what they wear for formal events. For example, they need to wear dresses that cover their shoulders and are knee-length or longer. Royals are required to accessorise their wedding looks with a hat and neutral nails, and when it comes to their footwear, wedges are out of the question. So while they won’t be sporting anything trendy, they flex their fashion muscles by experimenting with colour, silhouettes, and standout hats.
From the boring, to the extraordinary, to the one look that’s taking Twitter by storm, here are nine royal family looks everyone’s talking about.