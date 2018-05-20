We're in for a slightly easier week, but keep in mind that Uranus is still settling into Taurus, bringing plenty of change with it. It'll be up to us to learn how to accept these shifts as they arrive in our lives suddenly and unexpectedly.
To help us cope with the explosions going off around us, Venus moves out of chatty Gemini and into the nurturing, nostalgic waters of Cancer on 19th May. Venus in Cancer loves to swaddle herself and those she loves in devotion and kindness. For the moment, she's in charge of Uranus (Venus rules the signs of Taurus and Libra), nudging us to change how we nurture different aspects of our lives. After last week's chaotic energy, a little kindness could go a long way.
On Monday 21st May, the sun leaves the lushness of Taurus for curious and controversial Gemini (Happy Birthday, Gem!). The heavens will want us to feel more confident (in ourselves and our actions) as the sun trines with Mars in unconventional Aquarius. Life is new and different now. You don't have to have all the answers, but you do have to show up and do your best. Sound good? Let's go!