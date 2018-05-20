To help us cope with the explosions going off around us, Venus moves out of chatty Gemini and into the nurturing, nostalgic waters of Cancer on 19th May. Venus in Cancer loves to swaddle herself and those she loves in devotion and kindness. For the moment, she's in charge of Uranus (Venus rules the signs of Taurus and Libra), nudging us to change how we nurture different aspects of our lives. After last week's chaotic energy, a little kindness could go a long way.