Bonas, an actress and model, dated Harry for about two years following his split from Davy. Both Davy and Bonas were said to have struggled with the amount of public scrutiny that went along with dating Harry — and it still seems to be affecting Bonas. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times , Bonas said, “I have to be really careful what I say because...people love putting people into boxes and into stereotypes, especially in this country.”