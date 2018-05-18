Timothée Chalamet & Steve Carrell's Beautiful Boy Wants You To Cry Immediately

Incredible how Timothée Chalamet can make me cry at 6pm on a Friday evening! All over a 30-second teaser! Frankly, it's kind of rude, but also incredibly impressive.
The rising star and budding make-out king is most famous for making the Saddest Music Video of All-Time (a.k.a the final scene of Call Me By Your Name) where Chalamet, as Elio, sits in front of a burning fire, with tears streaming down his face as Sufjan Steven's "Visions of Gideon" narrates his silent sobs. There wasn't a dry eye in the house the (six times I saw it in cinemas). And now, Chalamet is here to one-up it all with his new film, Beautiful Boy.
Based on two separate memoirs written by a son, Nic Sheff, played by Chalamet, and his father, David Sheff, played Steve Carrell, the film documents the downfall of a young man as he gets addicted to drugs right before his father's eyes. It's going to be sad, especially since the story is based on a true story.
The film is set to release this fall, and a full length trailer will be released by Amazon Studios soon — they promise. But for now, we will have to savour this clip of Chalamet, as a young Nic, confronting his father in a restaurant. David asks his son, "Who are you?" as Nic struggles to explain why his father wouldn't and can't understand how he feels.
Check out the first look at Beautiful Boy, below.
