Meghan Markle Always Does These 5 Things & No One Has Noticed

With the royal wedding happening in less than 48 hours, we can't help but wonder about how Meghan Markle will make her first appearance as the Duchess of Sussex. Obviously, the former Suits actress is beautiful. No arguing there. But we're still dying to know every detail on her hair, lipstick, eyeshadow, paparazzi-proof primer... the wishlist goes on and on. More than likely, her day-of glam may not stray too far from her day-to-day beauty.
"Even now, her look has stayed the same," Lydia F. Sellers, her former hairstylist and makeup artist, says. "She'll throw her hair back in a low bun and it actually looks like she's done it herself, and it's beautiful and chic because she's so confident. That's the great thing about Meghan — she's so confident with herself and her look, and she sticks with that." She sticks with it so much that we've peeped some of her go-to beauty techniques — and we're spilling them for you, ahead.