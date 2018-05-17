Meghan Markle Always Does These 5 Things & No One Has Noticed

With the royal wedding happening in less than 48 hours, we can't help but wonder about how Meghan Markle will make her first appearance as the Duchess of Sussex. Obviously, the former Suits actress is beautiful. No arguing there. But we're still dying to know every detail on her hair, lipstick, eyeshadow, paparazzi-proof primer... the wishlist goes on and on. More than likely, her day-of glam may not stray too far from her day-to-day beauty.