Meghan Markle Always Does These 5 Things & No One Has Noticed

"Even now, her look has stayed the same," Lydia F. Sellers , her former hairstylist and makeup artist, says. "She'll throw her hair back in a low bun and it actually looks like she's done it herself, and it's beautiful and chic because she's so confident. That's the great thing about Meghan — she's so confident with herself and her look, and she sticks with that." She sticks with it so much that we've peeped some of her go-to beauty techniques — and we're spilling them for you, ahead.