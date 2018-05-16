Hilary Duff Is Dragging Her Neighbour On Instagram Stories

Hilary Duff started her day the way most of us can only dream: brutally roasting her neighbour on Instagram stories. The actress took no prisoners when it came to identifying and calling out her New York City neighbour who she says was smoking all night and filling up her flat with the stench.
"Calling all New Yorkers with asshole neighbours—really open to any advice you have," she says in the first clip, over which she's repeatedly plastered the alleged perpetrator's full name. "My neighbour smokes cigarettes and weed all night long. My apartment reeks. Seriously, what do I do?"
But this feud goes beyond the semantics of a neighbourly spat.
"We know your parents pay your rent. We know you've never worked a day in your life—must be nice," she continued. "Have some respect for your neighbours who work hard to live in that building. Don't be a dick dude—and put your trash down the shoot."
There's more!!!!
"And another thing...stop breaking all your furniture when you fight with your girlfriend or boyfriend...it scares me and my kid," she wrote. "Therapy is cheaper."
This is, of course, the crux of her concerns. Duff is a mother to her son Luca, who she feels is especially vulnerable to all this alleged destructive behaviour. She ends her posts by recommending that her neighbour get a vape.
Refinery29 has reached out to Duff to see whether or not this issue has been resolved. In the meantime, let's all be a little kinder to our neighbours — you never know if it's Hilary Duff.
