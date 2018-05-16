For the actual cat eye, Beau skipped liquid liner and instead swept concealer on her upper lashline. In order to keep the concealer from migrating, the makeup artist set it with a pearlised beige-white shadow, which he swept on with a wet brush to dial up the intensity. Finally, after sticking the flat-back pearls to her lid in a tidy line, he finished the look with clear white glitter shadow on the very inner corners — something that provides continuity and shine where the pearls end.