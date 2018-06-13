11 Celeb-Approved Protective Styles We'll Be Partying In All Summer

It's rare to find a pool party where people are actually, well, in the pool. Those fêtes are now reserved for showing off your killer new swimsuit or taking a camera roll's worth of Instagram selfies. Because who wants to get their hair wet after spending hours styling a twist-out or blowout? That's what we thought.
Well, friends, protective style season is here... not that it ever really left. When it was cold, plenty of celebrities opted for box braids, twists, and cornrows to avoid wet styling, especially because of the wind chill. Now that summer's right around the corner, the styles act as a way to let your hair breathe while enjoying the sunshine... and maybe even taking a dip in the pool without fear of messing up your curls. Ahead, get some style inspiration from stars like Jourdan Dunn, Solange, and more.