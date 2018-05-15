Rami Malek Transforms Into Rock'n'Roll Royalty In First Bohemian Rhapsody Trailer

I've never had more fun than during the one minute and 37 seconds of this trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody, the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic starring Rami Malek that tells the story of Queen's legacy. The Mr. Robot actor has totally transformed into the English rock and roll party animal, complete with the dance moves and the delightful accent.
The trailer already gives us a taste of the raucous story behind the band, who have left behind a formidable legacy that we trust an actor as talented as Malek can do justice. It also includes a cheeky look at how the iconic "Bohemian Rhapsody" came together — all glorious six minutes of it.
Bohemian Rhapsody stars Malek alongside Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aiden Gillen, Tom Hollander, and Mike Myers. Watch the trailer below!
