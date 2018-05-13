We Wore Our Mum's Signature Perfumes — & This Is What We Thought

You can tell a lot about a woman by her signature perfume. Katharine Hepburn wore Guerlain's deep and sexy Vol de Nuit. Zsa Zsa Gábor's go-to, Florence Gunnarson No. 67, was extremely hard to come by, almost more unique than its iconic fan. And as most people know, Marilyn Monroe's was the classic Chanel No.5.
But we never knew these women. If someone passed us on the street in Vol de Nuit, it likely wouldn't trigger emotion or memories. But there's one fragrance that definitely would: the one we grew up smelling on our mother. The one that reminds us of home, curfew lectures, and the woman whose voicemails always say the same thing: "Hi, it's mum, call me back."
We decided to wear our mums' favourite scents around the city — and this is what we thought.