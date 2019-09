Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay & 80 Other Women Staged A Powerful Protest At Cannes

Now, some (very famous) women are looking to change the odds. On Saturday, a group of 82 women — including Kristen Stewart Ava DuVernay , Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins — took to the Cannes red carpet in protest, walking in silence arm-in-arm down the carpet before stopping halfway up the stairs that lead up to the conference centre that holds the festival’s events. The move was meant to symbolise the difficulties many women face when climbing the social and political ladder.