The Meaning Behind All Those Crystal Tears At The Met Gala

Not sure if you caught last night's Met Gala red carpet, but the looks were good. Celebrities and designers actually adhered to the theme — Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination — and got decked out in their Sunday best from head to toe. This included the hair, of course, but was especially true for the makeup.
Aside from wearing literal paintings on gowns (and actual angel wings), makeup artists also took inspiration from artwork for the makeup: tears. Both Jesus and Mary wept tears of sadness and blood in Biblical references... and the modern iterations, below, are good enough to make us cry, too. Get the stories behind the looks, ahead.