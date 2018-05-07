Selena Gomez Teases New Single That Is Definitely About Jelena

Selena Gomez has a new single coming out, and I'll give you three guesses as to who it's about. While technically her and her on-again, off-again beau Justin Bieber are on a break, their rekindled romance practically broke the internet in November following Gomez's split from The Weeknd. Now, it seems like the singer might be opening up about that emotional time in her upcoming single, "Back To You."
If the title alone isn't enough to convince you that this is going to be about a reunion, then the lyrics Gomez is teasing on Instagram will probably seal the deal. Over the past few days she's taken to the app to post cryptic previews of the song, which is also a part of 13 Reasons Why's season 2 soundtrack.
Three days ago, Gomez posted a photo with the caption "I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to..." Considering she was in a long term relationship before she ended things for Bieber, it makes sense that this emotion is something she'd be feeling a lot.
Then, on Monday, we got even more clues. The caption of Gomez's latest photo reads "You’re stuck in my head and I can’t get you out of it." But that's not the most revealing part. On top of the Polaroid that she's Instagrammed, she's written "If I could do it again..." Gomez and Bieber literally did it again when they got back together, and this is all the evidence I need that we're about to get a bop all about that rekindled romance.
"Back To You" comes out Thursday 10th May.
