This week is about being both confident and powerful when we assert ourselves, without being overwhelming or obsessive. Jupiter and Pluto are having a conversation with the sun, and that’s highlighting the need to get our egos in check so we can get what we want, communicate our truths, or just have fun without alienating others. Think back to that challenging first week in April when most of us were ready to rip our hair out in frustration. And try to re-do that entire scenario with the confidence of someone who has reviewed, revised, and feels hella good about themselves. Thank Jupiter for the ego boost, but don’t get too cocky, because pride always comes before the fall. So keep it cute.