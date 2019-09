And what a group to assemble. Nyong'o, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2014 for 12 Years A Slave, comes off the massively successful Black Panther. Cruz just gave a praised performance as Donatella Versace on the sophomore season of American Crime Story. Bingbing became the only Chinese star to top Forbes' list of highest-paid actresses in 2016. This is a group of women who, separately, have achieved so much. Put them together, and make them spies? I'm almost unsure if the world can handle it.