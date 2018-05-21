This Simple Nail Art Trend Will Save You Time & Money

Anyone who swears by the staying power of a gel manicure knows that the glossy, cured polish is both a blessing and curse. Yes, the colour is shiny and beautiful for weeks, but the second you miss your next appointment, your grown-out colour suddenly look more janky than polished — and practically begs to be peeled off in your weakest moment. Luckily, there's a chic trend that will save you money and the frustration of timely removal. Behold: The next wave of negative space manicures have arrived.