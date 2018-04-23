As for her age, Bee is wary of the obsession with it. People — myself included — like to hear from the youth, she says, because we have the sense that young people have a better idea of what the future will be like. "Everyone wants to know how the world is changing, and I feel like young people offer a perspective on what the future's gonna be like and how the world is changing," she said. That said, "I think our culture fetishises youth a lot, and I feel like it's actually quite damaging to people who are in their quote unquote youth, and people who aren't," she continued.