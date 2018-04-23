There Are Lots Of Thirsty Shots In The Crazy Rich Asians Trailer

Here's a way to make sure your week gets off to a good start: Watch the first full-length trailer for Crazy Rich Asians. The Constance Wu-led adaptation of the Kevin Kwan book of the same name is finally full steam ahead after an apparently difficult start. Director Jon M. Chu told BuzzFeed last year that he had a difficult time finding the all-Asian cast, but it's safe to say he landed on a dream team, and this trailer gives a taste of the fun we have in store.
"We've been dating for over a year now and I think it's about time people met my beautiful girlfriend," Nick (Henry Golding) says in the trailer, kicking off the premise for the movie. Nick takes Rachel (Wu) to his hometown of Singapore for his friend's wedding, only for her to realise his true identity as one of the richest and most eligible bachelors in Asia. What ensues is a push and pull between their relationship and the expectations of Nick's family.
The biggest tension in the film appears to be between Rachel and Nick's mother, Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh).
"Don't you want Nick to be happy?" Rachel asks.
"I know you're not what Nick needs," Eleanor replies.
The two play "a game of chicken" throughout the trailer, neither woman willing to bend to the other. Nick, meanwhile, has his own choices to make.
"Ever since I can remember my family has been my whole life," he ponders, but it appears his life may be taking a new direction.
Crazy Rich Asians isn't coming to cinemas until 17th August, but you can start getting excited by watching the trailer below:
