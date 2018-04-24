Further commemorating Fawcett's message, Wearing has also collaborated with designer Bella Freud on a range of T-shirts and tote bags, with all sale proceeds going to the Fawcett Society, a group that has been campaigning for gender equality for 150 years. With sartorial choices key to political movements – whether it's the green, white and red rosettes worn by the suffragists, or the Black Lives Matter T-shirts worn by those highlighting police violence in America – the collaboration seemed like a fitting way to mark the statue's unveiling. "Fashion can be used to express ideas regarding politics and art, and that fashion can be a way to open up discussions and thoughts; someone holding a banner can do the same," Wearing says.