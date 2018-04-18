Isaac plays Kane, Lena's (Portman) husband who returns from a top secret military assignment with a mysterious illness. When she realises the answer to his recovery may lie inside The Shimmer, she volunteers to accompany an all-woman group of military scientists on a potential suicide mission to seek the truth. In other words, Isaac plays the catalyst to the action rather than the character propelling the action forward. And sure, he holds star power, perhaps more than Jennifer Jason Leigh or Tuva Novotny, who round off the quintet. But is that really worth concealing the true nature of this film, one of the only ones of its genre to prominently feature not just women, but women of color?