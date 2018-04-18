Stormy Daniels Plans To Donate £90,000 To Planned Parenthood In Trump's Name

If Stormy Daniels wins her lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his personal attorney Michael Cohen, she plans to donate $130,000 (£90,000) — the amount of money she was paid to keep silent about her alleged affair with Trump — to Planned Parenthood.
The cherry on top is that the donation will be made in Trump and Cohen's name.
Daniels, who was born Stephanie Clifford, made the revelation in a a new interview with Penthouse, hitting newsstands on May 8. She's not the first person to donate to the health organisation in the name of an anti-abortion politician. Right after the 2016 presidential election, a call to donate on behalf of Vice President Mike Pence went viral. In the space of just one week, Planned Parenthood received about 20,000 donations in Pence's name.
Reports that Daniels was paid in exchange for her silence on the alleged relationship first surfaced in January and she has not left the news cycle since, to the detriment of the Trump White House.
In October 2016, after the infamous Access Hollywood tape was leaked, Cohen paid Daniels £90,000 out of his own pocket so she would keep quiet about her alleged one-year-long affair with Trump.
The condition for the payment was that Daniels signed agreement banning her from disclosing information about the relationship — including sharing texts, photos, or any information about Trump or his other sexual partners. Before she signed the agreement in 2016, she had discussed the relationship in a 2011 InTouch interview. (At the time Cohen blocked the interview from being published.)
But now, Daniels wants out of the agreement. She sued Trump and Cohen, alleging that the "hush money" contract was never signed by Trump himself and is therefore invalid.
"I don’t have shame," she told Penthouse. "You can’t bully me."
