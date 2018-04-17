Meet Cathy Myers, The Wisconsin Woman Who Could Replace Paul Ryan

“I think I can win because I have the experience of winning before, unlike my primary opponent who has lost three elections and has never cleared 40%. Our campaign is going to be the largest grassroots organisation in the country. A case we are going to make to our voters is about service and leadership. I have dedicated my life to the service of my community. I have been on the Janesville School Board, I have served on city committee, I have been my union president and vice president and led a strike centre when we were on strike. [Voters are] going to want not just someone who can win but someone who can offer some leadership and service. People feel the have not been served byand so they are really hungry for someone who understands what life is like and who is willing to take their stories and concerns to Washington.”